DERA ISMAIL KHAN - A man was killed while another was injured when two rival groups attacked each other over an old enmity here outside the Judicial Complex within the precincts of Cantt Police Station on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, two rival parties attacked each other here outside the Judicial Complex on College Road due to old enmity. As a result, one Abdul Jabbar son of Abdul Ghafur died on the spot while his brother Zahur got injured.

Later, the dead and injured were shifted to DHQ hospital by the district police.

Cantt Police Station SHO Arslan Khan Gandapur along with ASI Muhammad Ramzan reached the site and arrested the suspected shooter namely Muhammad Wazir son of Ghulam Sadiq resident of Bagwani South.