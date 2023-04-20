Shehbaz Sharif orders to expedite pace of work on solarisation projects n Directs authorities to ensure minimum power loadshedding in summer.
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday directed the authorities to ensure minimum loadshedding of electricity during the summer season.
Chairing a meeting to review the situation of electricity loadshedding during summer, and the consumption and production of urea fertilizer, he said the pace of restoration of the Neelum Jhelum project should be increased.
The meeting was informed about the production of electricity and the expected demand during this summer. Furthermore, with regard to the revival of Neelum Jhelum power project, it was told that the project would be fully restored and it would start generating cheap and clean electricity in July this year.
The meeting was also informed in detail about the provision of gas to the urea industry, besides data of its production and consumption in the country.
The prime minister directed the relevant authorities to ensure timely production of the urea fertilizer and its supply to the farmers. He said the government was taking all possible steps to minimise per acre cost of the farmers.
He said during the last year, the government had given top priority to the agriculture development and prosperity of the farmers. “I will not let anybody to grasp the rights of the farmers through smuggling of urea fertilizer,” he added.
The prime minister also directed to keep an eye on the demand and supply of the fertilizer. Keeping in view the consumption and production of the fertilizer, he directed to present a comprehensive plan for buffer stock and the provision of gas to the industries.
Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, federal ministers Tariq Bashir Cheema, Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mehmood and Khurram Dastgir Khan, Minister of State Dr Musaddiq Malik, PM’s Advisor Ahad Khan Cheema, special assistants to the PM Jehanzeb Khan and Tariq Bajwa, and other authorities concerned attended the meeting.
Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday directed for fast implementation of solarisation project in the country by immediately removing all the impediments in the import of solar panels and other parts.
The prime minister said that a developing country like Pakistan could not afford to generate power by importing costly fuels. The prime minister expressed these views while chairing a high-level meeting to review progress on the solarization project initiated across the country, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
The meeting was apprised that tenders had been floated for 17 government buildings for which bids were received and their technical examination was being carried out today.
The prime minister observed that with the low-cost solar power generation, the consumers would get an inexpensive power supply, besides its generation would save precious foreign reserves spent on the import of expensive fuels.
He also directed for import of solar panels through phased process and desired that solarization process of the government buildings should expeditiously be implemented.
It was further apprised that progress on 1200MW Layyah and 600 MW Jhang power projects was in the final stage. After approval of benchmark tariff from NEPRA, the process for installation of solar on 11kv feeder would commence, it was further added. Moreover, tenders for 50 other government buildings would be issued on April 20.
The meeting was further informed that tender for 600MW Kot Addu power project had been issued in which a large number of international and national companies had expressed keen interest. The meeting was attended by federal ministers, PM’s advisors and senior officials. ‘Pak-Oman economic linkages’
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday referring to the historic fraternal ties between Pakistan and Oman, emphasized the need for enhancing institutional and economic linkages between the two maritime neighbours.
The prime minister phoned Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimur Al Said, to extend his best wishes and warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The prime minister highlighted the immense potential with regard to further strengthening of the brotherly relations, especially in strategic, economic and trade spheres.
The Sultan warmly reciprocated the prime minister’s Eid greetings and conveyed best wishes for the people of Pakistan. Both leaders reaffirmed their resolve to work closely towards further broadening bilateral relations with a view to achieving common objectives and aspirations of the people of the two countries.
‘CRACKDOWN ON ILLEGAL LUXURY VEHICLES’
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to immediately confiscate the luxury vehicles being used illegally in the country despite the expiry of the Carnet-de-Passage.
A Carnet-de-Passage is an international agreement between two countries that allows the temporary importation of a car without having to pay the custom duties. The prime minister, who took notice of such vehicles and chaired a special meeting on the subject, questioned as why the relevant department failed to act against such vehicles well in time.
He also directed the formation of an inquiry committee to take strict action against the officials found involved in misuse of the scheme or those who showed negligence in this regard.