Shehbaz Sharif orders to expedite pace of work on solarisation projects n Directs authorities to ensure minimum power loadshedding in summer.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif Wednesday directed the authori­ties to ensure minimum loadshedding of elec­tricity during the sum­mer season.

Chairing a meeting to review the situation of electricity loadshedding during summer, and the consumption and pro­duction of urea fertil­izer, he said the pace of restoration of the Neelum Jhelum project should be increased.

The meeting was in­formed about the pro­duction of electricity and the expected de­mand during this sum­mer. Furthermore, with regard to the revival of Neelum Jhelum pow­er project, it was told that the project would be fully restored and it would start generating cheap and clean elec­tricity in July this year.

The meeting was also informed in detail about the provision of gas to the urea industry, besides data of its pro­duction and consump­tion in the country.

The prime minister directed the relevant authorities to ensure timely production of the urea fertilizer and its supply to the farm­ers. He said the gov­ernment was taking all possible steps to minimise per acre cost of the farmers.

He said during the last year, the government had given top priority to the agriculture de­velopment and prosperity of the farmers. “I will not let anybody to grasp the rights of the farm­ers through smuggling of urea fertilizer,” he added.

The prime minister also di­rected to keep an eye on the demand and supply of the fer­tilizer. Keeping in view the con­sumption and production of the fertilizer, he directed to present a comprehensive plan for buffer stock and the provision of gas to the industries.

Former prime minister Sha­hid Khaqan Abbasi, federal ministers Tariq Bashir Chee­ma, Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mehmood and Khurram Dast­gir Khan, Minister of State Dr Musaddiq Malik, PM’s Advi­sor Ahad Khan Cheema, spe­cial assistants to the PM Jehan­zeb Khan and Tariq Bajwa, and other authorities concerned at­tended the meeting.

Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday directed for fast implementation of solari­sation project in the country by immediately removing all the impediments in the import of solar panels and other parts.

The prime minister said that a developing country like Paki­stan could not afford to gener­ate power by importing cost­ly fuels. The prime minister expressed these views while chairing a high-level meeting to review progress on the solar­ization project initiated across the country, the PM Office Me­dia Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was apprised that tenders had been floated for 17 government buildings for which bids were received and their technical examination was being carried out today.

The prime minister observed that with the low-cost solar power generation, the consum­ers would get an inexpensive power supply, besides its gener­ation would save precious for­eign reserves spent on the im­port of expensive fuels.

He also directed for import of solar panels through phased process and desired that solar­ization process of the govern­ment buildings should expedi­tiously be implemented.

It was further apprised that progress on 1200MW Layyah and 600 MW Jhang power proj­ects was in the final stage. Af­ter approval of benchmark tariff from NEPRA, the process for in­stallation of solar on 11kv feed­er would commence, it was fur­ther added. Moreover, tenders for 50 other government build­ings would be issued on April 20.

The meeting was further in­formed that tender for 600MW Kot Addu power project had been issued in which a large number of international and national com­panies had expressed keen inter­est. The meeting was attended by federal ministers, PM’s advisors and senior officials. ‘Pak-Oman economic linkages’

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday referring to the historic frater­nal ties between Pakistan and Oman, emphasized the need for enhancing institutional and economic linkages between the two maritime neighbours.

The prime minister phoned Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimur Al Said, to ex­tend his best wishes and warm greetings on the auspicious oc­casion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the PM Of­fice Media Wing said in a press release. The prime minister highlighted the immense po­tential with regard to further strengthening of the brotherly relations, especially in strategic, economic and trade spheres.

The Sultan warmly recipro­cated the prime minister’s Eid greetings and conveyed best wishes for the people of Paki­stan. Both leaders reaffirmed their resolve to work closely to­wards further broadening bi­lateral relations with a view to achieving common objectives and aspirations of the people of the two countries.

‘CRACKDOWN ON ILLEGAL LUXURY VEHICLES’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the au­thorities concerned to immedi­ately confiscate the luxury ve­hicles being used illegally in the country despite the expiry of the Carnet-de-Passage.

A Carnet-de-Passage is an in­ternational agreement between two countries that allows the temporary importation of a car without having to pay the cus­tom duties. The prime minister, who took notice of such vehi­cles and chaired a special meet­ing on the subject, questioned as why the relevant department failed to act against such vehi­cles well in time.

He also directed the formation of an inquiry committee to take strict action against the officials found involved in misuse of the scheme or those who showed negligence in this regard.