“The gaming world is a complete mystery to me! Well, I did play Pac Man and Frogger using big machines at an arcade back in the ‘80s.”

–Doug Jones

Pac-Man was one of the most popular video games ever created in the 1980s and it went onto become a classic. The yellow pie-shaped Pac-Man had to travel around a maze, eating dots and avoiding the ghosts after it. As soon as it was released in Japan, it became extremely popular in the US as well. Almost 250 million games were being played in the US every single week on over 100,000 Pac-Man machines. Since then, the game has been released on different platforms and has even been featured as the Google Doodle.