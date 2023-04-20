Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coor­dination (IPC) Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari on Wednesday informed the National Assem­bly that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has earned Rs 12 bil­lion through Pakistan Super League (PSL) current season.

Responding to various supplemen­tary questions dur­ing Question Hour, he said, “From the current PSL season, the Pakistan Cricket Board has earned about Rs. 12 billion.” The Minister said that the government was in the process to hire the services of a professional hockey coach to bring back the past glory of the national game.

He said that PSB has laid astroturf in Islamabad while work was in progress to lay Astroturf in Gilgit Baltistan and Quetta. He said that the gov­ernment has devised a policy to provide more financial assis­tance to the federation performing well at the international level.

The previous re­gime had hired an international coach for the hockey team, but his performance was not up to mark, he added. He said due to poor performance contract of the inter­national coach was not renewed. He said that currently, 42 vari­ous federations were working under Paki­stan Sports Board.