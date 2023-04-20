Share:

ATTOCK - Punjab Food Authority taking action against sale of substandard and injurious to health edibles has confiscated 2300 kg ghee from a store in Fatehjang. A press release issued by PFA said. As per details, Director Op­eration North along with team arrested the supplier of fake ghee from Fatehjang. The substandard confiscated ghee worth Rs 1.2 million was later destroyed in an open area. However, Food Authority neither dis­closed the identity of the shopkeeper nor the name of the store from where substan­dard ghee was ceased.