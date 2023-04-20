Share:

This world has witnessed numerous influential, charismatic, and phenomenal personalities who possessed God-given attributes such as intelligence, courage, the ability to remain calm in any situation, and, most importantly, an unwavering focus on achieving their goals. These personalities belonged to different fields, including scholars like Dr. Israr Ahmed and Dr. Zakir Naik, clerics like Mufti Taqi Usmani, Moulana Shah Ahmed Noorani, and Moulana Tariq Jameel, philanthropists like Abdul Sattar Edhi, politicians like Liaqat Ali Khan, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, and Nelson Mandela, and many other religious figures.

Through their vision, dedication, and hard work, these personalities changed the perception of people worldwide, inspiring countless followers from different parts of the globe. In some cases, they transformed the lives of many people across the world, changing the general mindset of people.

One such remarkable personality was Late Haji Abdul Wahab Sahab, who served as the Ameer-e-Tablighi Jamat in Pakistan for many years. He dedicated his entire life to preaching the teachings of Islam and sacrificed everything for this sacred cause. He remained busy with this purpose day and night, despite being advised by doctors to rest his throat due to excessive speaking.

May Allah Almighty grant him eternal peace and enable us to follow in the footsteps of such renowned personalities so that we may possess their admirable traits and prosper in our lives.

FAISAL ANSAR,

Karachi.