Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched "Constitution Mobile App" in Islamabad on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said it is a great moment that now the constitution will be accessed through a mobile application. He said it will provide awareness to the youth and citizens of the country about the constitution.

The Prime Minister praised former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and other political leadership who gave the constitution of Pakistan to the masses.

He said the entire nation and all the institutions will have to be united to protect the constitution collectively.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government is committed to sacrifice its political capital to save the state. He called for self-retrospection to move forward.

He also appreciated all the stakeholders for celebrating the Golden Jubilee of the constitution of Pakistan.

In her remarks, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said we have achieved an important milestone of incorporating the constitution in curriculum for awareness of youth of the country. She said it will become part of the curriculum by next year.

Marriyum Aurangzeb thanked Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah for providing support in developing the App.

She said with inauguration of this App, youth will be able to access to all articles and chapters of the constitution. She said app will be available in Urdu and English.

This App is being released as part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The "Constitution Mobile App" has been developed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting under the leadership of Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb. NADRA also supported in the preparation of this mobile app.

It is pertinent to mention that oratory competitions were also held all across educational institutions of the country to celebrate golden jubilee of the constitution. The title of the competition was "Mera Aien Meri Azadion Ki Zamanat".

One Constitution Chair has been established in one of university of the each province to pave way for research on the constitution. Commemorative coins and postal stamps have also been issued in the regard.

Radio Pakistan has re-broadcast songs on constitution which were recorded fifty years ago to praise creation of the constitution. Mushaira and Quiz Show were also organized at Radio Pakistan and PTV.