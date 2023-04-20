Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday recalled the historical broth­erly ties between Pakistan and Kuwait and reaffirmed Paki­stan’s desire to fortify the fra­ternal ties by transforming them into mutually rewarding economic relationship. The prime minister telephoned Prime Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sa­bah, to extend his best wish­es and warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The Ku­waiti prime minister warm­ly reciprocated PM Shehbaz’s Eid greetings and conveyed best wishes for the people of Pakistan. This year marks the 60th anniversary of the es­tablishment of Diplomatic Re­lations between the two na­tions. Both leaders agreed to celebrate it in a befitting man­ner, with the aim of further so­lidifying the bilateral ties in all areas of mutual interest.