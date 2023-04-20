Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif on Wednes­day congratulated the people as well as the doctors on the intro­duction of robotic sur­gery in the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Insti­tute (PKLI).

"Alhamdulillah, the ef­forts for liver and kid­ney treatment in Pa­kistan are coming to fruition," the prime minister remarked.

He said the purpose of establishing PKLI was to provide a mod­ern facility for the treat­ment of kidney and liv­er disease within the country.

At the PKLI, a world-class liver and kidney treatment facility has been made available in the country. PKLI will be­come the John Hopkins of Pakistan, he added.

The prime minister said that the PKLI could have progressed more if for­mer chief justice Saqib Nisar had not inter­vened just to get a sala­ry raise for his brother. He hoped that the PKLI would play its role in re­ducing the mortality ra­tio and prevention of kidney and liver disease which was on surge in the country. The cur­rent mortality ratio of kidney disease stands at 2.77 which needed to be addressed through effective measures. The prime minister resolved that the government would establish PK­LI-like state-of-the-art hospitals in other parts of the country. He said that the previous gov­ernment had been us­ing the technology to target government in­stitutions and political adversaries but the in­cumbent government used it for the public welfare as the provision of education and health facilities was its priori­ty. He said the course of public welfare has been revived which was dis­rupted in 2018. “I will not give up the course of public welfare, what­soever the cost is,” he commented.