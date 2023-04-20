Share:

LAHORE - NAB Lahore marks its presence through an intelligence-based op­eration by nabbing a proclaimed of­fender Babar Sajjad from outskirts of Punjab. The accused was wanted by NAB since years in Grand Avenue Housing Society scandal.

As per details, PO Babar Sajjad was alleged to mischievously selling out 1,750 files of Grand Avenue Society by causing a loss of Rs360 million to innocent people. Reportedly, NAB Lahore had got cancelled pre arrest bail of the accused from High Court, however, Babar Sajjad was at large for several months with a liability of Rs 360 million. NAB Lahore’s inves­tigation team has, so far, recovered more than Rs900 million in said Housing Society, whereas, the same amount has been disbursed among thousands of affectees, claim sources.

NAB team would present the ac­cused before an Accountability Court, on Thursday (today), to seek his phys­ical remand for the sake of recovery of plundered money and to proceed further in the case. Accused Babar Sajjad’s arrest has marked tightening of noose particularly around Housing Sector cases by NAB Lahore.