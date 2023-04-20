Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday again returned the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 without signing to the prime minister.

In a brief letter ad­dressed to the PM, the president said that he took the decision after observing that the mat­ter was sub judice be­fore the apex court.

The president said that it was not appro­priate to proceed fur­ther on the bill as the Supreme Court was seized of the instant matter.

Despite the presi­dent's refusal to sign the bill, it will become law on April 20, ac­cording to Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar.

The bill was passed by both the National Assembly and the Sen­ate last month amid a standoff between the government and the ju­diciary over elections in Punjab and Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa, after which it was sent to the presi­dent for assent.

However, President Alvi returned the bill for reconsideration to parliament, stating that it prima-facie "trav­els beyond the compe­tence of parliament" and could be assailed as "colourable legislation".

The government then got the bill passed by a joint session of parlia­ment on April 10 de­spite strong protest from the Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI), after which it was again sent to the president to sign.

Under the Constitution, if the head of the state does not give his ap­proval to a piece of legis­lation within 10 days of it being passed by a joint session of parliament, it would be deemed to have been given.