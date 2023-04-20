Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday directed the State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan (SLICP) to pay the death insurance claim worth Rs 300,000 to the widow of a deceased policyholder. The decision comes after SLICP denied payment on ground that her husband’s death was not the direct consequence of a road accident but due to epilepsy. The President also upheld the orders of the Wafaqi Mohtasib direct­ing SLICP to adopt proper procedure/rules/regula­tions which were violated by it resulting in malad­ministration. The complainant had filed a claim after her husband’s death in a road accident