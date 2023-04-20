Share:

SHEIKHUPURA - The residents of Tiba Khuda Yar Sheikhupura blocked a road and lodged a protest over the death of woman who died of al­leged ‘physical assault’ during police raid at her house for the arrest of a suspected robber.

The incident took place in the jurisdiction of Fac­tory Area police at Tiba Khuda Yar near Kot Abdul Malik where a 55-year-old woman Bushra Bibi was died during police raid.

An official said the po­lice raided her house after a 15 call about the ongo­ing street crimes and in­cidents of robberies by four armed men and one of them was found in her house. .

He said the police ar­rested two alleged crimi­nals and raided for the arrest of other who was living in the house of Bushra Bibi. As the po­lice overpowered the sus­pected robber, his family members and other locals offered resistance.

During a clash, Bushra Bibi fainted and died, he said, adding that the family alleged that the police thrashed and beat up the woman which led to her death.

They later gathered on the road, blocked it for traffic and lodged protest demanding action against the raiding team.

Sheikhpurua District Police Officer (DPO) Za­hid Nawaz Marwat later reached the spot, negoti­ated with the protesters and ordered the police to lodge a case of the inci­dent. The body of the de­ceased woman has been shifted to the hospital for postmortem examination after registering first in­formation report.

The DPO said according to the initial reports from the hospital the woman died of heart attack.

However, the police lodged the case, nomi­nating Sub-Inspector Mohammad Ijaz of Fac­tory Area police station, he said.

He said the incident occurred when the mem­bers of the family and other people attacked the police for the release of the suspected robber who was arrested for commit­ting street crime.

Further action would be taken in light of the postmortem report, the DPO said.