ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said Wednesday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's last government damaged the economy and foreign policy of the country.

Addressing a news conference, she said PTI government halted mega projects of development in the country. She said PTI government first signed an agreement with IMF then violated it.

She said growth rate of the country in 2018 was 6.2 percent and complet­ed IMF program for the first time in 2014. She said inflation rate in 2018 was only 3.8 percent. She said im­prudent policies of PTI’s government pushed the country to bankruptcy. To a question, she said that the govern­ment was on the one hand countering the conspiracies of Imran Khan who did not want revival of the economy and on the other hand it was provid­ing relief to the masses.

The minister said PTI in their govern­ment failed in proving its claims. She said incumbent government provided subsidy to the poor people in flour, sug­ar and other edible commodities.

She said 400 billion rupees were pro­vided to BISP and were disbursed trans­parently. She said 1800 billion rupees package was announced for the farmers.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said govern­ment also provided 100 billion rupees relief to the flood affected people of the country. She said in last nine months trade deficit has decreased 36 percent and current account deficit has reduced 74 percent. She said purpose of the gov­ernment is day and night striving for economic growth of the country.

The Minister reaffirmed the govern­ment’s resolve to uplift the economy of the country. A video regarding perfor­mance of the coalition government in last year was also aired on the occasion.

Marriyum Aurangeb also said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan could not conceal his incompetence, inefficiency and cor­ruption by “covering his face in public with a canister”.

“It may be a bucket or a canister or a ‘dustbin’, but rest assured nothing can help Imran Khan cover up his four years misrule which was marred by cor­ruption, loot and plunder ,” the minis­ter said while addressing a news con­ference. Flanked by Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Economy and Ener­gy Bilal Azhar Kayani, she said Imran Khan would have been visiting the pub­lic without any fear, had he not wreaked havoc with the economy.

“Imran Khan could cover his face with a bucket, a canister or a dustbin before going to the public, but nothing can help him cover his evil deeds and corrup­tion,” the minister remarked.