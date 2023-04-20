Share:

Proposed amendments in Section 57 (1) and 58 will empower ECP to announce election date, modify schedule and change date of polls in view of prevailing situation.

ISLAMABAD - The Parliamentary Committee to examine the amendments proposed by the Election Com­mission of Pakistan in the Elec­tion Act 2017 Wednesday rec­ommended that amendments in Election Act shall be “subject to the Constitution”.

The proposed amendments in section 57 (1) and 58 will empower ECP to announce the election date, modify the elec­tion schedule respectively and also change the date for the election in view of the prevail­ing situation. Meeting of the Parliamentary Committee was held on Wednesday with MNA Syed Naveed Qamar in chair. The meeting was attended by Sena­tor Kamran Murtaza, Senator Taj Haider, MNA Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhanddla, MNA Engr. Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani and senior officers of the Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Parlia­mentary Affairs and the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The committee stressed the need to ensure that amendments to the Elections Act shall be sub­ject to the Constitution. For this reason, it was agreed to insert the term “subject to the Consti­tution” in the proposed sections 57(1) and 58. The Committee examined the amendments pro­posed by the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan in the light of the Constitutional scheme, especial­ly with regard to powers of the President of Pakistan and gov­ernors of the provinces as envis­aged in Articles 48, 58, 105 and 112 of the Constitution of Paki­stan. The Committee stressed the need to ensure that amend­ments to the Elections Act shall be subject to the Constitution.

The committee also discussed the matter of impediments in exercise of contempt powers of the ECP. The committee also noted that some other issues in the Election Act, 2017 needed to be addressed, however, keeping in view the limited scope of the Committee, it referred other is­sues to the Parliamentary Com­mittee constituted by the Speaker for election reforms. The commit­tee held that passing legislation to protect the dignity of the Elec­tion Commission was necessary. It is to be mentioned here that on April 10 the ECP had proposed amendments in Sections 57 and 58 of the Elections Act, 2017 to empower it to change the date and schedule of the polls.