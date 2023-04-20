Share:

LAHORE - On the special directions of Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, crackdowns are underway against illegal trans­portation of wheat and sugar hoarders across the province. “The life of wheat smugglers and sugar mafia has been made difficult, city to city raids are being conducted by the admin­istration. As many as 2649 met­ric tonnes of wheat have been seized in Lahore Division so far”, says a handout which fur­ther stated that during various inspections, 128 vehicles were found involved in illegal trans­portation of wheat. According to the official release, 21 raids have been conducted at various places in Lahore division during secret tip off and checking while the Kasur district administra­tion launched a crackdown on wheat smugglers and foiled the smuggling of 3225 maunds of wheat. The teams assigned by the district administration while conducting operations at Bhaid­ian, Kasur, Rao Khanwala, Bhai Phero and other check posts foiled the smuggling attempt of 3225 tonnes of wheat in other districts and seized wheat. In the light of the special instruc­tions of the deputy commission­er, indiscriminate actions are being taken against hoarders and wheat smugglers across the district. More than 28000,200 bags have been recovered from the wheat transporters in Dis­trict Nankana Sahib. About 400 sacks were seized from 3 ve­hicles bringing wheat without a permit at Tehsil Cantt Jahman check point. 263229 bags of il­legally stored sugar have been seized in Punjab. 50494 sacks in DG Khan division, 50039 in Gu­jranwala division, 43700 in La­hore division, 27530 in Multan division, 33653 in Bahawalpur division, 19049 in Faisalabad division, 7535 in Sargodha di­vision, 31182 in Sahiwal divi­sion, while 47 sacks were seized in Rawalpindi division. A total fine of Rs 2274000 has been imposed. Food Department Sa­hiwal took action against those taking illegal consignment of wheat out of the districts at 4 different places across the di­vision during which 38 metric tonnes of wheat was seized and transported to nearby centers and an FIR was also registered. So far 487 metric tonnes of wheat have been seized across the division, out of which 392 metric tonnes have been seized from Sahiwal district. Similarly 4122 sacks of illegally stored sugar were also recovered from April 1 across the division. Out of which 2501 sacks were exported from Okara district and 1621 sacks from Pakpat­tan district. A fine of 4 lakh 85 thousand rupees was imposed on those involved in the hoard­ing of sugar out of which 28 thousand rupees was imposed in Sahiwal district, 3 lakh 30 thousand rupees in Okara dis­trict and 1 lakh 27 thousand rupees in Pakpattan district and 3 people were also arrest­ed. Strict measures are being taken to stop illegal transporta­tion of wheat at 43 check posts established across the division. On the direction of the Punjab government, successful crack­down of the Sialkot district ad­ministration against hoarding of sugar continues. 4550 sacks of sugar were recovered in the ongoing operations from April 1. A total of 134 inspections were conducted in the four tehsils of Sialkot. Meanwhile, the team under the leadership of AC Pasrur recovered 3500 bags of sugar while the team under the leadership of AC Sambrial recovered 1050 bags of sugar from the warehouse. Under the supervision of the concerned officers, the teams of the district administration sold sugar in the market be­ing seized from the hoarders. While a total fine of 2 lakh 69 thousand rupees was imposed on the hoarders. Meanwhile, a team of the Food Department under the supervision of Dis­trict Food Controller Nasrullah Khan Nadeem foiled the at­tempt of inter-district illegal transportation of hundreds of sacks of wheat loaded in two trolleys from Talhara village near Daska and loads of trol­leys with wheat have been de­livered to the nearest PR cen­tre. In Vehari the crackdown of the district administration and sensitive institutions against the sugar mafia is ongoing in the series of actions taken by the Punjab government against the sugar and wheat mafia. District administration has taken steps against the sugar and wheat mafia. The district administra­tion and sensitive institutions cracked down on the sugar ma­fia and recovered 700 sacks of sugar from the warehouse of a trader in D Block.