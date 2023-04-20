Share:

Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad and upper Punjab during the next twelve hours.

Heavy falls/ hailstorm is also likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the forecast period.

Landslides and flash floods may occur in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad sixteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty, Karachi twenty-seven, Peshawar seventeen, Quetta eleven, Gilgit twelve, Murree eight and Muzaffarabad thirteen degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of intermittent rain-wind and thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Leh, Shopian, Jammu and Baramulla.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Anantnag and Shopian nine degree centigrade, Jammu eighteen, Leh four, Pulwama and Baramulla ten degree centigrade.