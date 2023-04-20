Share:

Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that elections will be held after Eid or the government will be disqualified.

In his message posted on the social media site Twitter on Thursday, he wrote that Nawaz Sharif would go to London [from Saudi Arabia] and would not come to Pakistan unless elections were held on his terms. The caretaker governments [term] have ended constitutionally; their promotions, demotions, vehicles, and offices should be taken back, he added.

Rashid claimed that Asif Zardari was playing a double game. A sum of Rs 21 billion must be released by April 27, otherwise be ready to face serious consequences, he continued.