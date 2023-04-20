Share:

LONDON - Real Ma­drid cruised into the Champi­ons League semifinals with a 2-0 win against Chelsea that wrapped up an emphatic 4-0 aggregate triumph, effectively ending the struggling London club’s season. The home team, with Frank Lampard back in the dugout for a second spell, came into the match at Stam­ford Bridge with form and his­tory against them. They started brightly, playing enterprising football, but rued two huge missed chances in the first half that would have heaped pres­sure on the defending champi­ons. The Spanish giants made Chelsea pay for their profligacy when Rodrygo scored in the 58th minute and he doubled his tally with 10 minutes to go. Chelsea have now lost all four of their matches since Lampard returned to the club as caretaker boss earlier this month in place of the sacked Graham Potter.