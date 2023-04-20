Share:

Khyber - Relief and rescue operations continued on second day at Torkham to retrieve all containers and clear the route.

It is worth to mention that on Tuesday due to a landslide nearly 20 loaded trucks and drivers were buried under the debris at an under-construction trade terminal in Torkham.

According to the Rescue 1122 Director General (DG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Khatir Ahmad, Relief and rescue operations is underway for the last thirty hours and rescue workers from Khyber, Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda and Mardan districts beside Pak Army rescuers in the operations.

APP adds: Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Abdul Nasir Khan told APP that three dead bodies were so far recovered by the rescue workers of different departments. He said that all the victims belonged to Afghanistan. Abdul Nasir Khan said a major portion of Torkham-Peshawar road was cleared from landslides, rocks and debris. He said that three critically injured recovered from debris were shifted to Landi Kotal hospital. He said a total of 12 people trapped in containers due to landslides were also recovered safely.

The DC said that heavy machinery of different departments including the Engineering Wing of Pakistan Army, Peshawar Development Authority and Rescue 1122 was taking part in the relief and rescue activities. Besides district administration, he said that officers of the district police, Rescue 1122 and Pakistan Army were monitoring the relief operations. He said that relief operations would continue till retrieval of all containers and clearance of the route.

Normally, the terminal has a parking facility for 20 to 30 containers per day, he added.