ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Paki­stan Wednesday clarified that the reports about its audit are contrary to the facts, in­correct, misleading as its au­dit has been conducted and completed upto 30.06.2021. In this regard, SC PRO Hina Firdous issued a clarification, which stated; “Reference news reports regarding audit of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, published widely in the print media on Wednesday, 19th April, 2023, wherein it has been alleged that the said au­dit has not been conducted for the last ten (10) years and that the Public Accounts Commit­tee has summoned the Regis­trar Supreme Court according­ly.” It stated, “To set the record straight, the audit of the Su­preme Court of Pakistan has been conducted and complet­ed upto 30.06.2021. Audit for the financial year 2021-2022 is under process and can be confirmed from the office of the Auditor General of Paki­stan.” The PRO further said that it is, hereby, clarified in concrete terms that such re­ports are contrary to the facts, incorrect, misleading and are based on erroneous informa­tion placed before the Public Accounts Committee.