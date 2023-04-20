Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Wednesday chaired a meeting at his office and directed secretaries and commissioners to ensure timely promotions for their staff. He urged them to expedite the disposal of promotion cases in all government departments and complete the An­nual Confidential Reports (ACRs) as soon as possi­ble. The CM further emphasized that ACRs should not be incomplete under any circumstances and added that promotion cases should be decided immediately after Eid, based on merit. The meet­ing was attended by the chief secretary, IG police, ACS (Home), Capital City Police Officer Lahore, administrative secretaries, commissioner Lahore and other officials. Divisional commissioners, Re­gional Police Officers, deputy commissioners and District Police Officers participated via video link.