LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Wednesday chaired a meeting at his office and directed secretaries and commissioners to ensure timely promotions for their staff. He urged them to expedite the disposal of promotion cases in all government departments and complete the Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs) as soon as possible. The CM further emphasized that ACRs should not be incomplete under any circumstances and added that promotion cases should be decided immediately after Eid, based on merit. The meeting was attended by the chief secretary, IG police, ACS (Home), Capital City Police Officer Lahore, administrative secretaries, commissioner Lahore and other officials. Divisional commissioners, Regional Police Officers, deputy commissioners and District Police Officers participated via video link.
Share:
Staff Reporter
April 20, 2023
Share: