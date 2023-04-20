Share:

Opposition blames ruling coalition for making person-specific changes in accountability law only to save skin of its political leadership.

ISLAMABAD - The Senate on Wednesday ap­proved further amendments to the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999 amidst protest of the opposition bench­es, which alleged that the rul­ing coalition had made more person-specific changes in the accountability law only to save the skin of its political leader­ship from corruption cases.

The house passed the govern­ment-sponsored National Ac­countability (Amendment) Bill, 2023 with the majority of vote. The opposition PTI tore apart copies of the bill as well as agen­da and raised slogans of “no, no; rejected, rejected” when the law minister moved the bill in the house for final approval.

The National Assembly has already passed the bill and it will now go to President Dr Arif Alvi for his final assent before becoming an act of the parlia­ment. The house took up the bill after Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar rejected oppo­sition leader’s claim that the house cannot make legislation in a special session requisi­tioned by the treasury to dis­cuss current political situation and surge in terrorism related incidents in the country.

The bill empowers the chair­man National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to close pending inquiries or cases that are re­quired to be transferred to oth­er relevant agencies, tribunals, or forums in the light an already passed amendment in the NAO taking away the bureau’s power to investigate corruption cases involving an amount below Rs 500 million. It also empowers the chairman to refer the mat­ter to the other relevant agency, authority, or department that doesn’t fall in the jurisdiction of the bureau due to that amend­ment. For closure of any case, the chairman shall refer the matter to the court for approval.

The statement of objects and reasons of the bill says that some legal complications have arisen for transfer of those cases, from the account­ability courts to other courts, tribunals, and forums, which don’t fall within the domain of NAB Ordinance owing to re­cent amendments made in it through two acts of parliament.

Leader of the Opposition Dr Shahzad Waseem opposed the proposed law and said that the government was forced to bring this bill as it had already got passed two bills, which brought amendments in the accountabil­ity law, in haste to end corrup­tion cases against the political leadership of the ruling parties. Dubbing the bill as part II of the NRO-II, he said that the opposi­tion at that time had said that those bills should be opened for debate and sent to the standing committee concerned. “But they were in haste to end their cor­ruption cases since the 90’s,” he said, adding that now they had brought this bill to cover defi­ciencies in the previous law.

The opposition leader un­derlined that the government has made parliament a joke as legislation was being made through the incomplete Na­tional Assembly. He further al­leged that the bills were being bulldozed by the government with an aim to curtail jurisdic­tion and powers of the supe­rior judiciary and to promote its own political interests. PTI Senator Waseem stressed that the bill should be sent to the standing committee concerned but his plea was rejected by the house with a majority of vote.