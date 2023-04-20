Opposition blames ruling coalition for making person-specific changes in accountability law only to save skin of its political leadership.
ISLAMABAD - The Senate on Wednesday approved further amendments to the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999 amidst protest of the opposition benches, which alleged that the ruling coalition had made more person-specific changes in the accountability law only to save the skin of its political leadership from corruption cases.
The house passed the government-sponsored National Accountability (Amendment) Bill, 2023 with the majority of vote. The opposition PTI tore apart copies of the bill as well as agenda and raised slogans of “no, no; rejected, rejected” when the law minister moved the bill in the house for final approval.
The National Assembly has already passed the bill and it will now go to President Dr Arif Alvi for his final assent before becoming an act of the parliament. The house took up the bill after Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar rejected opposition leader’s claim that the house cannot make legislation in a special session requisitioned by the treasury to discuss current political situation and surge in terrorism related incidents in the country.
The bill empowers the chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to close pending inquiries or cases that are required to be transferred to other relevant agencies, tribunals, or forums in the light an already passed amendment in the NAO taking away the bureau’s power to investigate corruption cases involving an amount below Rs 500 million. It also empowers the chairman to refer the matter to the other relevant agency, authority, or department that doesn’t fall in the jurisdiction of the bureau due to that amendment. For closure of any case, the chairman shall refer the matter to the court for approval.
The statement of objects and reasons of the bill says that some legal complications have arisen for transfer of those cases, from the accountability courts to other courts, tribunals, and forums, which don’t fall within the domain of NAB Ordinance owing to recent amendments made in it through two acts of parliament.
Leader of the Opposition Dr Shahzad Waseem opposed the proposed law and said that the government was forced to bring this bill as it had already got passed two bills, which brought amendments in the accountability law, in haste to end corruption cases against the political leadership of the ruling parties. Dubbing the bill as part II of the NRO-II, he said that the opposition at that time had said that those bills should be opened for debate and sent to the standing committee concerned. “But they were in haste to end their corruption cases since the 90’s,” he said, adding that now they had brought this bill to cover deficiencies in the previous law.
The opposition leader underlined that the government has made parliament a joke as legislation was being made through the incomplete National Assembly. He further alleged that the bills were being bulldozed by the government with an aim to curtail jurisdiction and powers of the superior judiciary and to promote its own political interests. PTI Senator Waseem stressed that the bill should be sent to the standing committee concerned but his plea was rejected by the house with a majority of vote.