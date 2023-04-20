Share:

The Shawwal moon could not be sighted in Pakistan on Thursday, resultantly, Eid ul Fitr will be celebrated across the country on Saturday (April 22) — making Ramadan of 30 days.

In a press conference in Islamabad, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said: "We have not received any testimony of the sighting of the Shawwal moon across the country."

"Eid-ul-Fitr will be held across the country on Saturday, April 22. The sky was clear in most parts of the country, while it was cloudy in some places," he added.

The presser came after the committee's meeting — held at the religious affairs ministry with Maulana Khabir in the chair — ended.

Members of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, representatives of the Department of Meteorology, Suparco, and other relevant organisations were present at the meeting.

The committee made the decision after receiving input regarding the sighting of the moon from all over the country.

Earlier, zonal committees from Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Sukkur, and Quetta confirmed that they had received no testimonies of the moon sighting.