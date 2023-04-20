Share:

KARACHI-The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Sindh police and the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) has launched a crackdown against criminals involved in cash robberies outside banks on Wednesday.

In a statement, Sindh Superintendent Police (SSP) Special Investigation Unit stated that at least four suspects involved in street crimes on Jahangir Road were arrested and recovered four pistols and two motorcycles from their possession. The arrested suspects have confessed to robbing individuals withdrawing cash from banks as well as their involvement in multiple robberies in different areas of Karachi, including Shahrah-e-Faisal, Jamshed Quarter, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Hassan Square, and Soldier Bazaar.

The suspects also attempted to rob a woman coming out of a bank in Baitul Muqaddas. However, the woman’s resistance and the intervention of bystanders forced the suspects to flee. Later, a senior journalist in Karachi was robbed of his money by unidentified gunmen while he was withdrawing cash from an ATM.

Drug peddler arrested, recovered drugs worth millions Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation, on Wednesday arrested an alleged drug peddler from Rangers check post at Hub Chowk, the border of Sindh and Balochistan and recovered drugs worth millions of rupees from his possession. The arrested accused was identified as Muhammad Sufiyan, who was transporting 1.029 kg Ice and 2.624 kg crystal in a passenger bus from Hub to Karachi. The approximate value of the seized drugs was Rs. 3.5 million.

During preliminary investigations, the arrested accused revealed that he used to transport drugs in passenger buses from Hub and sell them in Karachi. Raids were being conducted to arrest his other accomplices. Police have initiated further legal proceedings.