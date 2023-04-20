FAISALABAD - The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested six dacoits and recovered motorcycles, cash, weapons and other items.
A police spokesperson said Millat Town police conducted a raid in Bhaiwala area and arrested Muhammad Siddique, Saeed Ahmad and Mudassar Sher who were wanted to police in a number of dacoity, robbery and vehicle lifting cases. The police also recovered a motorcycle, pistols, mobile phones and cash. Meanwhile, CIA Jaranwala police arrested Arshad, Junaid and Sunny besides recovering two motorcycles, cash and weapons.
DOLPHIN OFFICIAL DISMISSED FROM SERVICE
An official of Dolphin Force was dismissed from service on charge of stealing fans from Dolphin Headquarters Faisalabad.
A police spokesperson said on Wednesday that Qamar Hayat was an accused of stealing five fans from the Dolphin Headquarters. The SSP Operations after an inquiry report of the incharge Dolphin Force dismissed the accused from service, he added.
INJURED DACOIT ARRESTED, THREE ESCAPED AFTER ENCOUNTER
Lundianwala police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a dacoit after an encounter.
According to a police spokesperson, the police received a complaint that four bandits were looting people near Chak No 569-GB when officials reached the spot and the robbers opened indiscriminate firing on them.
The police retaliated and during an encounter, one of the criminals received bullet injuries who was arrested, whereas his accomplices managed to escape.
The injured accused was identified as Ejaz who was wanted to police in a number of dacoity and other cases.