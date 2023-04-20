Share:

FAISALABAD - The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested six dacoits and recovered mo­torcycles, cash, weapons and other items.

A police spokesperson said Millat Town police conducted a raid in Bhaiwala area and ar­rested Muhammad Siddique, Saeed Ahmad and Mudassar Sher who were wanted to po­lice in a number of dacoity, robbery and vehicle lifting cas­es. The police also recovered a motorcycle, pistols, mobile phones and cash. Meanwhile, CIA Jaranwala police arrested Arshad, Junaid and Sunny be­sides recovering two motor­cycles, cash and weapons.

DOLPHIN OFFICIAL DISMISSED FROM SERVICE

An official of Dolphin Force was dismissed from service on charge of stealing fans from Dolphin Headquarters Faisalabad.

A police spokesperson said on Wednesday that Qamar Hayat was an accused of steal­ing five fans from the Dolphin Headquarters. The SSP Opera­tions after an inquiry report of the incharge Dolphin Force dismissed the accused from service, he added.

INJURED DACOIT ARRESTED, THREE ESCAPED AFTER ENCOUNTER

Lundianwala police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a dacoit after an en­counter.

According to a police spokesperson, the police re­ceived a complaint that four bandits were looting people near Chak No 569-GB when officials reached the spot and the robbers opened indiscrim­inate firing on them.

The police retaliated and during an encounter, one of the criminals received bul­let injuries who was arrested, whereas his accomplices man­aged to escape.

The injured accused was identified as Ejaz who was wanted to police in a number of dacoity and other cases.