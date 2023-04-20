Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce and Energy SM Tanveer chaired the maiden meeting of the re­source mobilization commit­tee here at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday. Caretaker provin­cial ministers Bilal Yasin, Ibra­him Murad, secretary finance, Chairman PRA (Punjab Revenue Authority)and others attended the meeting. The committee members were briefed about the working and objectives of the resource mobilization commit­tee. The meeting also reviewed implementation of the previous year’s recommendations as well as the recommendations for re­source mobilization for the year 2022-2023. SM Tanveer said, “We must make decisions while considering the economic situa­tion. Whatever is necessary for the welfare of the common man in the short term, we will take ap­propriate actions.”