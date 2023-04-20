Share:

ISLAMABAD-By following Smart Fishing Practices (SFPs), the fisheries sector can become both sustainable and profitable while reducing waste and protecting aquatic ecosystems. This can also increase the export of processed and non-processed seafood, generating significant revenue for the country.

Discussing with WealthPK the status of smart fishing practices in the country, Director General of the Department of Fisheries, Punjab (DFP) Dr. Sikandar Hayat said, “Smart fishing practices act as the backbone to conserve species and productivity. On a departmental basis, no activity of this type is uniformly performed. Training in value addition, quality assurance, and capacity-building of all stakeholders related to this industry is also a part of productive fisheries businesses. To revolutionize this important economic segment, it is important to educate the aquatic farmers and fishermen. We are keen and active to care for all steps, which can be adopted to boost the fisheries businesses at the provincial level. We also share the positive points to improve this sector at the national level.’’

Talking to WealthPK, Director of Marine Fisheries, Lasbella, Balochistan Dr. Ahmad Nadeem said, “The coastline in Balochistan hides a variety of edible seafood, but lack of SFPs is depriving the country of proper economic benefits. SFPs are very important to avoid the waste of catch and other aquatic ecosystems. Selective fishing gears play a vital role in implementing SFPs, while the use of trawl nets must be strongly discouraged. Trawl nets harm fisheries and the marine environment in multiple ways, i.e., catching juvenile fish, overfishing, and seafloor damages. Bottom trawls are extremely dangerous for turtles, sharks, coral reefs, etc, and cause great harm to valuable scuba tourism as well. So, in this way, rather than doing environment-friendly fishing, we do bad practices. Another major constraint harming the marine catch and fishing area is illegal trawling. To avoid it, the government must declare key areas as marine protected zones or the areas active in breeding, care, and production, from where they move to sea after grown-ups. Trawling must be strictly prohibited in such areas. All the flourishing grounds must be saved and sustained by protecting their natural ecology. It allows them to move after growing. One or two sites have been declared as protected in Balochistan but proper law implementation is not practiced yet.’’ Continuing the discussion, he said fishermen must be trained in the use of smart tools as per the international standard and international experts and master trainers can be hired to provide the training. China has expertise in fishing practices and Pakistan can benefit from their expertise to boost its fishing sector. The Pakistani coastlines are full of a variety of edible marine species, so it is important to focus on how the potential of these areas can be utilized in the best way. Many people in Pakistan live near coastal areas, rivers, and dams and rely on the fishing for their livelihood. By adopting the SFPs, they can increase their productivity. The government must take the initiative to provide them with the necessary training.