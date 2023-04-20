ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb during, Wednesday’s National Assembly session, informed the house that a special committee was probing a road accident which claimed live of Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor.
The minister, responding to the points raised by Parliamentary Secretary Agha Rafiullah, said the report after compilation will also be presented in the house. She said Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah will share the facts of this road accident. However, Minister sharing the accounts made by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in the house, informed that there was so far no evidence that links this accident with a conspiracy. Minister regretted politics on this tragedy on social media. She said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf is running a dirty campaign on social media regarding this tragedy which is condemnable. She said these are the same people who had run an organized campaign on the Lasbela incident.
Taking the floor, Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri said Pakistan cannot afford anarchy and it needs peace to move forward on the path of development. She recalled that it was on this day back in 2010 when the then President Asif Ali Zardari approved the 18th amendment which devolved powers to the provinces and strengthened the parliament. Minister said this house pays tribute to Asif Ali Zardari for shifting the president’s power to the Parliament and the office of the Prime Minister. Earlier, the house was informed on Wednesday that government was taking steps to revive the game of hockey. Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari told the House during Question Hour that these efforts include facilitating players and providing them with better environment. He said our policy also involves giving special grants to the sports federation performing better.