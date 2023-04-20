Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Au­rangzeb during, Wednesday’s National Assembly session, in­formed the house that a special committee was probing a road accident which claimed live of Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor.

The minister, responding to the points raised by Parliamentary Secretary Agha Rafiullah, said the report after compilation will also be presented in the house. She said Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah will share the facts of this road accident. However, Minister shar­ing the accounts made by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in the house, informed that there was so far no evidence that links this ac­cident with a conspiracy. Minister regretted politics on this tragedy on social media. She said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf is running a dirty campaign on social media regard­ing this tragedy which is condem­nable. She said these are the same people who had run an organized campaign on the Lasbela incident.

Taking the floor, Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri said Paki­stan cannot afford anarchy and it needs peace to move forward on the path of development. She recalled that it was on this day back in 2010 when the then Pres­ident Asif Ali Zardari approved the 18th amendment which de­volved powers to the provinces and strengthened the parliament. Minister said this house pays trib­ute to Asif Ali Zardari for shift­ing the president’s power to the Parliament and the office of the Prime Minister. Earlier, the house was informed on Wednesday that government was taking steps to revive the game of hockey. Min­ister for Inter Provincial Coordi­nation Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari told the House during Question Hour that these efforts include facilitating players and providing them with better environment. He said our policy also involves giving special grants to the sports federation performing better.