The optimism regarding the possibility of talks being held between the government and the PTI appears to be dissipating as reports suggest that the PDM alliance is seemingly split into two camps over the issue. On Tuesday, a meeting of the heads of ruling parties was summoned by the prime minister to cultivate consensus on the issue of holding dialogue with the PTI, but like many other initiatives, there is no clarity on what the intentions are of the stakeholders and we are not any closer to breaking this deadlock.

According to reports, one side, led by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is said to be favouring talks with the opposition party on the issue of national importance, whereas the JUI-F and Jamhoori Watan Party strongly oppose the idea. The PML-N continues to deflect and is refusing to present a definitive stance by saying that it is still holding consultations, while its more hawkish actors such as Rana Sanaullah continue to sabotage any efforts at reducing tensions between the opposition and the government.

During the huddle, some parties maintained that political forces shouldn’t block channels for dialogue, while others insisted that PTI Chairman Imran Khan could not be trusted. We are now holding talks to decide whether talks should be held with the opposition, and this process is a perfect illustration of the two steps forward one step back loop we are stuck in.

With the economy dangerously close to the edge of the cliff and several crises brewing in the constitutional and security realms, this degree of indecisiveness hardly seems appropriate on part of the political leadership. Actors from across the board—political parties, the business community, civil society, and media—have been consistently demanding a serious attempt at negotiations between the ruling coalition and Imran Khan’s PTI so that the country can get on with the process of rebuilding.

Despite the abundance of good intentions on both sides—as evidenced by the formation of committees by the PTI and PPP to hold talks—each initiative to end this deadlock appears to fall through. There is clearly a lack of sincerity on part of several stakeholders when it comes to the process of facilitating talks, and this parochial approach is pushing the country further into the abyss each passing day.