KARACHI - Rising inflation has affected the lives of millions of people all over the country and the worst-hit are the under-privileged, who are now also faced with the looming threat of food shortages. This is one of the major causes of concern especially in remote areas like the desert region of Thar in Sindh. To help overcome this big challenge, Shanghai Electric Thar Block-1 Integrated Power Project has been providing regular food supplies to households living in villages located around its coal mining plant and power plant in Thar Block-1. During the holy month of Ramzan, Shanghai Electric’s Thar Block-1 Integrated Coal Mine Power Project distributed food supplies to 900 households in villages located in the area where this mega project is located. “We are doing our best to help the community in this time of need,” said Mr Meng Donghai, CEO Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Company (PVT) Limited. “Our company will continue supporting the local population,” he added. The food packages provided to the villagers had all basic necessities including rice, flour, cooking oil, sugar, tea, etc.