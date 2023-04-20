Share:

Pakistan Army rescue and relief teams on Thursday recovered another body from the debris after a landslide near the Torkham border, bringing the total number to four.

On Wednesday, several trucks and containers loaded with goods were buried under the debris after a landslide at Torkham Export Road in the Khyber district of KP.

As per details, the Pakistan Army troops are carrying out rescue and relief activities and so far have retrieved four bodies from the debris and 12 injured.

Pakistan Army relief and rescue teams including Engineering Unit, Army Urban Search and Rescue, along with several dumpers, dozers and other equipment and machinery, are working to help the affected area.

Pakistan Army along with the civil administration is working day and night to clear the road for traffic.

Last year, a landslide struck a track of Shahrah-i-Noor Jehan Road near the hillock area of Karachi’s Kati Pahari.

A video showed several vehicles stopped due to the landslide while a crowd was filming videos of the blocked road track struck by huge rocks and slabs.