Share:

islamabad - An under-trial prisoner, involved in a series of crimes including attempted murder and dacoity, was shot dead by a rival inside Islamabad District Court here on Thursday, informed sources.

The police held the killer along with the weapon immediately and moved him to the police station for further investigation, they said. Rescuers shifted the dead body of the UTP, identified as Zawar Ali, to PIMS for autopsy.

According to sources, a police team of Koral police station was escorting the accused to a prisoner van after producing him before a court of law for hearing in a case registered against him under sections 427/436/452/34 of PPC. Suddenly, a man appeared and opened fire on the UTP.

A video went viral on social media showing the assassin shooting at the handcuffed under-trial prisoner from point blank range with a pistol and the cops arresting him on the spot.

The police moved the killer to the police station wherein a case has been registered against him. The body of UTP was shifted to PIMS for postmortem.

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has taken strict notice of the occurrence of the incident near Lawyers Chamber in district courts and ordered DIG Operations to hold an inquiry into the incident and submit his report with the IG Office. IG also said that a strict action would be taken against the cops for showing negligence that led to murder of an accused in police custody.

Meanwhile, a team of PS Karachi Company, under command of SHO SI Shafqat Faiz, have arrested a notorious drug peddler and three active members of dacoit gang “Rocks Gang,” sources said.

They said that police had registered separate cases against the accused and began an investigation. According to sources, the police seized weapons and motorcycles from the three dacoits they used for snatching mobiles from citizens in the federal capital.