Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) on the directive of Managing Director (MD) Muhammad Tanvir has de­vised Eid ul Fitr plan for uninterrupted supply of water to the consumers. The Eid holidays of opera­tional staff related to water and sewerage sections has been cancelled.A meeting in this regard was held on Thursday under the chair of MD WASA Muhammad Tanvir to review the ar­rangements of staff of civic body on Eid Ul Fitr. The meeting was also attended Deputy Managing Director Muhammad Salim Ashraf, Deputy Managing Director Admin and Fianance Amir Ashfaq Qureshi and other staff. Addressing the meet­ing, WASA MD Muham­mad Tanvir said that tube well operators, valve men, sewer staff and other teams would remain on duty dur­ing Eid ul Fitr holidays. Similarly, the Water Supply Complaint offices of the city would also remain open on Eid holidays. “The WASA has arranged extra motors and pumps,” he said adding that the staff has been di­rected to visit the mosques and Eid Gahs on Chand Raat to ensure all the sewerage lines are not blocked.