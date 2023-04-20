Share:

LAHORE - The 14th edition of Faldo Series Asia Grand Final Golf Championship went into action at the Nick Faldo designed Laguna Golf Lang Co Golf Course in the Phu Loc District of Thu Thien Hue Province of Vietnam.

In extremely humid and hot weather, the junior champions of Asia were sturdy and pliable in their performances and the top performers produced classy golf that impressed the organizing team and the pundits. The most outstanding one in the course of the first round was Nguen Minh of the host country - Vietnam - and equally re­markable was Syed Yashal Shah of Pakistan.

While Nguyen is the leader with a score of gross 68, three under par, placed one stroke behind him is Syed Yashal Shah of Pakistan. Yashal played the opening holes in style and his hitting off the tees on all par fours and par fives was extraordinary in terms of power and accuracy. And added to that he was simply wonderful on the greens, han­dling his putter like a champion.

Other players in line are Le Khanh of Viet­nam at gross 70 and also at gross 70 is Isaac Lan, Hong Kong. At 71 is Jui Lee of Taiwan fol­lowed by Alethea of Philippines at 72. Other Pakistani hopefuls are Saad Habib, Omar Kha­lid and Nouman Ilyas, all bunched together at gross 76. They had steady rounds and seek to excel in the remaining two rounds. Parkha Ijaz of Pakistan excelled in the ladies section and is placed at a gross score of 75.