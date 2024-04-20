2 PTI-SIC MNAs’ entry into NA banned over foul remarks in joint session

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party, the main allied partner of the government, in yesterday’s national assembly sitting staged walkout of the proceedings over a matter of getting the floor on a point of order.

The PPP’s lawmakers followed by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari briefly left the house when the chair denied to give the floor to PPP MNA Sharmaila Farooqi. The senior members of the ruling party rushed to successfully woo its annoyed partner. The confusion mainly began when Sharmaila Farooqi and some other PPP MNAs wanted to speak on a point of order. The Chair asked both the members to first decide who would speak then he would give the floor. On it, the PPP Chairman announced to walk out of the proceedings and other party members followed him. A senior PPP MNA Naveed Qamar, on a point of order, raised that Sindh Police should also be encouraged for what they acted in providing protection to Japanese nationals. On a point of order, Barrister Gohar, a PTI backed member, pointed out a legal point that President Zardari is not representing unity of the Federation as he is still President of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians.

On a same matter, Opposition leader Omar Ayub, referring to Article-56 of the Constitution and rules, raised objection over order of the day.

Earlier, the opposition leader and other members were also denied to give floor as the chair remarked that it is prerogative of the chair.

About the rumpus in the house during joint session, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs said Azam Nazeer Tarar said that the attitude of the opposition during address of the President was condemnable.

He said he would move a motion for start of debate on President’s after once the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs receive a report regarding the address.

PPP MNA Qadar Patel made it clear that the opposition would not be able to speak in the House if they continue to demonstrate this attitude. On it, the opposition members raised protest and demanded the chair to give floor the opposition leader. Speaker Ayaz Sadiq suspended the membership of two lawmakers from the PTI-Sunni Ittehad Council alliance, Jamshed Ahmad Khan Dasti and Muhammad Iqbal Khan, for the current NA session due to their use of “abusive language” during the president’s address.

The house also adopted a motion introduced by Sadiq regarding the suspension of the two MNAs for their conduct during the president’s speech. The motion said: “Jamshed Dasti and Muhammad Iqbal MNAs used abusive language and approached the dais of the speaker in a threatening manner, which is unacceptable.” The motion further detailed their disruptive behaviour, including “blowing whistles and trumpets, chanting objectionable slogans, and displaying banners and placards”, saying that such actions violated the sanctity of the house and the rules outlined in the Rules of Procedure of Conduct of Business International 2007.