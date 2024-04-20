22 suspects arrested

KOHAT - Kohat police on Friday arrested 22 suspects including three key facilitators in a search and strike operation in Jangal Khel.

According to the police, under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Jangal Khel Riaz Hussain, the operation targeted suspected hideouts and residences of wanted proclaimed offenders.

The operation also led to the seizure of a large quantity of weapons and drugs including a Kalashnikov, a repeater, two pistols, hundreds of cartridges, 840 grams of ice and 500 grams of heroin.

All individuals apprehended during the operation were taken to Jangal Khel police station for further investigation.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects.