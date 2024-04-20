Asad, Amir advance to finals of PTLA Junior National Tennis

LAHORE - Pakistan Navy’s Asad Zaman and Amir Mazari (Aitchison) breezed into the finals of their respective categories in the Parents Tennis Lovers Association (PTLA) Junior National Tennis Championship 2024 here at Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Friday. Both finalists of different age group categories, Asad Zaman and Amir Mazari, are exceptional talents mentored and coached by distinguished coach Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz). These promising athletes have not only excelled on the national circuit but are also beginning to make their mark at ATF and ITF events. With continued dedication and hard work, both players have the potential to achieve significant success and bring international laurels to themselves and their homeland. In the boys U-18 doubles semifinals, Amir Mazari/Yafat Nadeem beat M Salaar/Kashan Tariq 6-3, 6-1, Asad Zaman/Sheheryar Anees beat Abdullah Pirzada/Abdur Rehman Pirzada 6-0, 6-0 and Amir Mazari beat Ruhan Faisal 6-0, 5-7, 6-3.

In the boys U-14 semifinals, Ruhab Faisal beat Abdur Rehman 4-0, 4-2 while Muhammad Junaid beat Rashid Ali Bachani 4-2, 3-5, 4-2. In the boys U-12 semifinals, Rashid Ali Bachani beat Arsh Imran 4-2, 0-4, 4-2 while M Junaid beat Mustafa Uzair Rana 4-1, 4-2. In the boys/girls U-10 quarterfinals, M Ibraheem Gill beat OmerZaman4-0,4-1, Majid Ali Bachani beat Daniyal Abdullah 4-1,4-1, M Arsh Imran beat Ahsan Bari 4-0,4-1 and Ayan Shahbaz beat Daniyal Afzal Malik 4-0,4-0. In the seniors 40 plus doubles semifinals, Talha Waheed (Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd)/Munir Hussain Gill beat Khurram Imtiaz/Sheheryar Salamat 9-8 and Ashar Khan/Hadi Hussain beat Arif Feroze/Fayyaz Khan 8-6. Today (Friday), all the finals will be played. PLTA President Capt(R) Fazeel Asghar andChairmanIftikhar Ahmad Rao will be chief guests at the prize distribution ceremony, which will be largely attended by players, their families and tennis lovers.