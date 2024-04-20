CTD conducts search operations in Tarnol

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) has intensified its crackdown against criminal elements in the city, following directives from DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari. The aim is to ensure public safety and eliminate crime.
The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted a search and combing operation in Tarnol police station’s jurisdiction as part of ongoing efforts to heighten security in the federal capital. Police teams checked 40 suspicious individuals, 30 houses, and vehicles. Two people and five motorcycles without proper documentation were brought in for further verification. SSP (CTD) urged citizens to cooperate with police checks and report suspicious activity on emergency hotlines.
During the last 24 hours, police apprehended 17 outlaws, including six professional beggars, and recovered drugs and weapons. The Karachi Company police team arrested a man with 15 litres of liquor. Other teams arrested individuals involved in illegal gas refilling and petrol selling, as well as those possessing heroin. Cases have been registered against all accused, and investigations are ongoing.
DIG Operations Islamabad emphasized that citizen safety is the top priority. He directed officers to further intensify the crackdown on criminal elements. The Islamabad Capital Police remains committed to eliminating crime from the city.