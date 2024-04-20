Saturday, April 20, 2024
CTD conducts search operations in Tarnol

Israr Ahmad
April 20, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  The Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) has intensified its crack­down against criminal elements in the city, following directives from DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari. The aim is to ensure public safe­ty and eliminate crime.

The Counter-Terrorism De­partment (CTD) conducted a search and combing opera­tion in Tarnol police station’s jurisdiction as part of ongoing efforts to heighten security in the federal capital. Police teams checked 40 suspicious individu­als, 30 houses, and vehicles. Two people and five motorcy­cles without proper documenta­tion were brought in for further verification. SSP (CTD) urged citizens to cooperate with police checks and report suspicious activity on emergency hotlines.

During the last 24 hours, po­lice apprehended 17 outlaws, including six professional beg­gars, and recovered drugs and weapons. The Karachi Company police team arrested a man with 15 litres of liquor. Other teams arrested individuals involved in illegal gas refilling and petrol selling, as well as those possess­ing heroin. Cases have been reg­istered against all accused, and investigations are ongoing.

DIG Operations Islamabad emphasized that citizen safety is the top priority. He directed officers to further intensify the crackdown on criminal ele­ments. The Islamabad Capital Police remains committed to eliminating crime from the city.

