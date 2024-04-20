Dera all set to witness by-poll for NA-44 tomorrow

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Dera Ismail Khan is set to witness by-elections on Sunday (April 21) with a number of candidates vying for the National Assembly seat-NA 44 that was vacated by Ali Amin Gandpur after being elected as Chief Minis­ter Khbyer Pakhtunkhwa. Notably, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) has announced boycott of the by-elections while among others prominent fig­ures such as brother of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’ Sunni Ittehad Council (PTI), Faisal Amin Gandapur, Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ can­didate Abdul Rashid Kundi, Jamaat Islami Pakistan’ candidate Muhammad Ejaz Awan, Zamir Hussain of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and other in­dependent candidates were in the run.

A total of 358 polling stations, com­prising 126 for men, 115 for women be­sides combined ones have been estab­lished to facilitate voters. Additionally, 1,172 polling booths, with 635 desig­nated for men and 537 for women, have been set up to ensure accessibility and efficiency during the electoral process. The constituency has a total of 396661 registered voters, comprising 211,032 men and 185629 women. All necessary arrangements including security mea­sures for the election had been com­pleted to ensure the election in a secure and peaceful envirnoment.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held to re­view security arrangements for peace­ful conduct of the by-election for NA-44 scheduled to be held on April 21. Dur­ing the meeting which was presided over by Superintendent of Police(SP) City Muhammad Ishaq Khan, directives were issued to the circle commander, sector commander and sub-sector com­manders to ensure the implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan in let­ter and spirit. The meeting was told that no political party would be allowed to set up camp or crowd near the polling stations. The police will bring the elec­tion equipment and materials provided by the Election Commission to the poll­ing stations under their protection.