Edu minister unveils comprehensive educational development plan for Sialkot district

Sialkot - Provincial Education Minister, Sikandar Hayat, has recently disclosed a transformative plan aimed at enhancing educational facilities in Sialkot district. Valued at Rs132 million, this initiative encompasses the construction of additional blocks in 12 schools, the installation of washrooms in 49 schools, and the establishment of coaching centres in collaboration with the University of Sialkot and the Chamber of Commerce. Moreover, the plan includes the provision of 75 computer and science labs, a move lauded by Minister Hayat during his address at the DC office in Sialkot.

Emphasising the pivotal role of educational institutions in national progress, President of Sialkot Chamber, Abdul Ghafoor Malik, and Chairman of Sialkot University, Faisal Manzoor, underscored the significance of such initiatives in fostering development and prosperity. Chairman Manzoor further highlighted ongoing projects tailored to meet the academic needs of students at Government Jamia High School and Government Jinnah-e-Islamic College in Sialkot.

In alignment with the government’s commitment to recognise and incentivise excellence in teaching, Minister Hayat revealed plans to award extra points to deserving educators under the motorcycle scheme. Additionally, he pledged a thorough review of schools operated by private partners, including PEFMA, with input from assembly members, ensuring alignment with educational objectives.

The occasion was graced by the presence of esteemed officials, including Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain, MPs Faisal Ikram, Manshaullah Butt, Shakeela Javed Arthur, CEO Education Gujranwala Sheikh Altaf, CEO Sialkot, Deputy DO Women, and Deputy Director Colleges, signifying collective commitment towards educational advancement in Sialkot.