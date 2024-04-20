Ethiopian Embassy, SDPI agree to promote Green Legacy Initiative

ISLAMABAD - Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) and the Embassy of Ethiopia have joined forces to promote the Green Legacy Initiative in Pakistan. The initiative aims to foster green development, nature conservation, and food security through afforestation efforts. The collaboration was marked by a seminar titled “Ethio-Pakistan Fraternity Under The Green Legacy Initiative,” organized jointly by SDPI and the Ethiopian Embassy.
During the seminar, Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director of SDPI, emphasized the significance of the Green Legacy Initiative, noting its transformative impact on Ethiopia’s environment and societal well-being. He highlighted Ethiopia’s commitment to sharing its success story with other countries facing climate crises, emphasizing the need for resilience against environmental degradation.
Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula praised the efforts of Pakistan’s Coordinator on Climate Change and expressed gratitude for collaboration in mitigating the adverse impacts of climate change. He outlined the Green Legacy Initiative’s objectives, emphasizing the importance of developing synergies and collaboration for achieving common goals related to human-nature relationships and environmental well-being.
The Ambassador detailed Ethiopia’s aggressive green development initiatives, including its commitment to halting fossil fuel-based vehicle imports and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. He credited Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for spearheading various policy reforms that have transformed Ethiopia into a peaceful, prosperous, and eco-friendly nation.
Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam, extended gratitude to the Ethiopian government for fostering collaboration between Pakistan and Ethiopia in environmental conservation. She emphasized the urgency of taking action to protect nature, particularly on Earth Day, urging a collective pledge to safeguard the planet from environmental threats.
At the seminar’s conclusion, SDPI presented a memento and its latest publications to the Ethiopian Ambassador, symbolizing the ongoing partnership between the two entities in advancing environmental sustainability.