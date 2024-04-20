Fish market sealed for Peshawar Heritage Trail’s preservation

Peshawar - The Peshawar district administration has sealed the fish shops located at Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower) and instructed them to relocate to designated shops in Chughulpura area in the outskirts of the city.

It merits a mention here that the provincial government constructed the first-ever Heritage Trail in the area to attract tourists and preserve the architectural heritage of the historic city. This project, implemented by the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums at a cost exceeding Rs6 million was aimed to transform historical landmarks in Peshawar into an urban walking trail.

However, due to negligence from the authorities concerned, the heritage trail is currently in a state of disrepair.

The fish market is also thought to be one of the reasons that spoil the trail’s beauty.

This decision follows directives from Chief Minister Ali Amin Ghandapur to facilitate the transfer of the fish market from Ghanta Ghar to Chughulpura on GT Road.

Although shops have been allocated for the fish market on GT Road, the shopkeepers have been delaying the relocation process.

Commissioner Peshawar instructed relevant departments to seal the shops until they are relocated and to ensure the repair and regular cleaning of the Heritage Trail and Food Street.

Furthermore, he directed the appointment of a focal person for the heritage trail to provide regular updates on its condition.