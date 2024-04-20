Saturday, April 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Fish market sealed for Peshawar Heritage Trail’s preservation

Our Staff Reporter
April 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -  The Peshawar district administration has sealed the fish shops located at Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower) and instructed them to relocate to designated shops in Chughulpura area in the outskirts of the city.

It merits a mention here that the provincial government constructed the first-ever Heritage Trail in the area to attract tourists and preserve the architectural heritage of the historic city. This project, implemented by the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums at a cost exceeding Rs6 million was aimed to transform historical landmarks in Peshawar into an urban walking trail.

However, due to negligence from the authorities concerned, the heritage trail is currently in a state of disrepair.

The fish market is also thought to be one of the reasons that spoil the trail’s beauty.

This decision follows directives from Chief Minister Ali Amin Ghandapur to facilitate the transfer of the fish market from Ghanta Ghar to Chughulpura on GT Road.

MOL Pakistan promotes education by donating academic books to QAU

Although shops have been allocated for the fish market on GT Road, the shopkeepers have been delaying the relocation process.

Commissioner Peshawar instructed relevant departments to seal the shops until they are relocated and to ensure the repair and regular cleaning of the Heritage Trail and Food Street.

Furthermore, he directed the appointment of a focal person for the heritage trail to provide regular updates on its condition.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1713511860.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024