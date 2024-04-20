Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Series 2024 finals today

LAHORE - The Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Series 2024, currently underway at the Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, showcased a day filled with high tension and spectacular squash as the semifinals concluded on Friday. Now the finals of Men’s PSA, boys U-13 and girls U-15 will be contested today (Satuday).

In the men’s PSA satellite semifinals, Asher Butt overcame M Zaman in a gripping four-set battle, winning 9/11, 11/5, 12/10, 11/7. In the second semifinal, Saddam ul Haq defeated M Azlan Khawar in an epic five-set showdown with a score of 10/12, 12/10, 11/6, 10/12, 12/10. In the boys U-13 semifinals, Raheel showcased his growing prowess by defeating M bin Atif in straight sets 11/8, 11/6, 11/5 in just 24 minutes. In the other semifinal, Huzaifa Shahid overcame an early setback against Faizan, rallying to win 10/12, 11/3, 11/4, 11/4.

In the girls U-15 semifinals, Damia delivered a commanding performance to defeat Syeda Sara 11/8, 11/2, 11/3 in a swift 19-minute match. Sehrish Ali also advanced to the finals by beating Mahnoor Ali with scores of 11/7, 11/4, 11/8.

The finals are set for Saturday, with the girls U-15 final kicking off at 1300 hrs, followed by the boys U-13 at 1400 hrs while the Men’s PSA final is scheduled for 1500 hrs.