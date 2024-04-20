Saturday, April 20, 2024
Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim sworn in as PHC chief justice

Web Desk
12:54 PM | April 20, 2024
National

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim on Saturday took oath as chief justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali administered the oath to the newly-appointed chief justice. KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur also attended the ceremony. The oath-taking ceremony was held at Governor's House.

Supreme Court Judge Justice Musarrat Hilali, judges of the Peshawar High Court, lawyers, chief secretary, IG police, secretary S&GAD and others high-ups attended the oath-taking.

The Ministry of Law and Justice had announced on Thursday the appointment of acting chief justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) Ishtiaq Ibrahim as the chief justice of PHC.

According to the ministry's notifications, the appointment was made by the president Asif Ali Zardari. Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim was working as Acting Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court since April 15.

