KP CM aide grieved over damages caused by heavy rains

Peshawar - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism, Culture and Archaeology, Zahid Chanzeb has expressed sorrow and concern over the damages caused by heavy rains in the province.

He advised the local administration and police to play an active role in helping and guiding the travellers in the tourist areas and hill stations while urging the tourists to take full care of the SOPs.

Zahid Chanzeb visited the severely affected Kaghan Valley and Mansehra district to personally assess the situation caused by the prolong rains. He along with relevant authorities of local administration, Kaghan Development Authority and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Authority inspected highways and hotels at various places.

However he issued advisory for the tourists to refrain from visiting the Kaghan Valley and travelling along highways in the mountainous areas in general in view of the dangerous situation caused by the rains. He made it clear that heavy rains often turn into natural calamities in the mountain ranges that are beyond human control, so avoiding travel there is the best option. Similarly, he urged the tourists to check the weather conditions before travelling for tourists’ sires. He also asked the tourism authority KPCTA to provide all-out guidance to the tourists in this regard.

Meanwhile, the recent spell of heavy rain and floods have so far claimed twelve lives and injured one person in Lower Dir district.

A press release issued from the office of the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Wasil Khan on Friday said that due to the recent heavy rain a total of 18 houses had been completely collapsed while 277 houses were partially damaged.

Revenue field staff under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief and Human Rights Tariq Hussain was collecting data for complete assessment of damages, it said.

So far the district administration had handed over cheques each worth Rs1 million to the families of eight persons who lost their lives in rain-related incidents, it added. The report said that emergency situation had been declared in the district in view of the weather condition and Heavy rains.