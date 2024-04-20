LMC Mayor chairs council meeting

LARKANA - Mayor Larkana Municipal Corporation (LMC) Anwar Ali Nawaz Lohar on Friday presided over a meeting in which seven point agenda was pre­sented to address the issues of different localities.

The agenda included formation of committees to improve the efficiency of all departments of the municipal corporation, providing mosquito spray machines to every Union committee, setting up ‘Bachat’ bazars to provide relief to the citizens, eliminating traffic congestion and repairing of roads in Lahori Mahalla, setting up public wash­rooms in markets, distributing sewing machines to poor women. The agenda was unanimously ap­proved by all the council members.