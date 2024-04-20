Saturday, April 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

LMC Mayor chairs council meeting

APP
April 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

LARKANA  -  Mayor Larkana Municipal Corporation (LMC) Anwar Ali Nawaz Lohar on Friday presided over a meeting in which seven point agenda was pre­sented to address the issues of different localities. 

The agenda included formation of committees to improve the efficiency of all departments of the municipal corporation, providing mosquito spray machines to every Union committee, setting up ‘Bachat’ bazars to provide relief to the citizens, eliminating traffic congestion and repairing of roads in Lahori Mahalla, setting up public wash­rooms in markets, distributing sewing machines to poor women. The agenda was unanimously ap­proved by all the council members.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1713511860.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024