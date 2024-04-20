Saturday, April 20, 2024
Naval chief calls on president

Staff Reporter
April 20, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, called on President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr here on Friday, and congratulated him on assuming the office of the president. The Naval Chief briefed the President about the operational readiness of the Pakistan Navy in safeguarding the maritime interests of the country. He highlighted that the Pakistan Navy had the capability to defend the national sea frontiers. The President commended the professionalism of the Pakistan Navy in protecting the maritime interests of the country, according to a press release.

