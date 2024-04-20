Saturday, April 20, 2024
Past in Perspective

“A very small cause which escapes our notice determines a considerable effect that we cannot fail to see, and then we say the effect is due to chance.” –Michael Faraday

Past in Perspective
April 20, 2024
Opinions, Past in Perspective

The Faraday law of electromagnetic induction, discovered by Michael Faraday in 1831, showed how changing a magnetic field could result in the generation of an electric current. This fundamental principle laid the groundwork for the development of electrical generators, transformers, and motors, revolutionising technology and power distribution. Today, Faraday’s law is integral to the functioning of electrical systems worldwide, from power plants to household appliances. It underpins the generation of electricity from renewable energy sources like wind and hydroelectric power, driving sustainable energy production and shaping the transition to a greener future.

