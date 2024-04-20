The Faraday law of electromagnetic induction, discovered by Michael Faraday in 1831, showed how changing a magnetic field could result in the generation of an electric current. This fundamental principle laid the groundwork for the development of electrical generators, transformers, and motors, revolutionising technology and power distribution. Today, Faraday’s law is integral to the functioning of electrical systems worldwide, from power plants to household appliances. It underpins the generation of electricity from renewable energy sources like wind and hydroelectric power, driving sustainable energy production and shaping the transition to a greener future.