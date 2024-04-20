Saturday, April 20, 2024
PMD forecasts dry weather for most parts of country

PMD forecasts dry weather for most parts of country
Web Desk
8:17 PM | April 20, 2024
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted mainly dry weather across most parts of the country on Sunday, with hot conditions expected in southern regions.

However, there is a likelihood of light rain, wind or thunderstorms in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Waziristan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and the Potohar region.

The synoptic situation indicates that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, with a shallow westerly wave still present in northern areas.

Over the past 24 hours, rain, wind or thunderstorms occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Islamabad, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and northern Balochistan.

